A 60-year-old Houston man is facing charges following a crash that happened during last week’s snowstorm.
Jeffrey S. Mitchell, of 638 W. Pike St., was charged by Chartiers Township police with causing an accident involving an injury and driving under suspension.
According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell was driving “too fast for the snowy road conditions” on West Pike Street about 2:23 p.m. He crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, the complaint said.
Both Mitchell and the driver of the other vehicle, who was not named in the complaint, were transported to hospitals in Pittsburgh, the complaint said.
Township police did not have information on the extent of their injuries Monday.
Mitchell was charged with driving while his license is suspended and with accident involving an injury while not licensed, both misdemeanors.
Police said that since May 20, 2019, Mitchell has been convicted of driving under a DUI-related suspension four times.