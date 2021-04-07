A Houston man is facing multiple felonies after state police responded to a borough residence Monday afternoon for the report of six people fighting.
According to the criminal complaint, Romele John Edmonds, 40, of 18 W. Pike St., had been arguing with two males in a parking lot near his residence. The argument became physical about 2:30 p.m. when Edmonds allegedly shoved one of them, pulled a knife from his pocket and attempted to stab him, the complaint said.
The second man saw Edmonds pull a knife and stuck his hand between the knife and the torso of the other man, according to the complaint. Edmonds allegedly stabbed the man’s hand, causing a 4-inch-long laceration. The other man also had a minor cut on his hand, the complaint said.
EMS crews were requested to treat the victim’s hand.
Edmonds was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.