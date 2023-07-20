Court Gavel

A Houston man accused of attempting to stab a man with a knife and cutting another man’s hand during an argument in 2021 was acquitted on all criminal charges Tuesday during a one-day trial in Washington County Court of Common Pleas.

The jury deliberated for a little more than 30 minutes before finding Romele John Edmonds not guilty on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a fight in the parking lot near his residence on West Pike Street in the borough. The jury found Edmonds guilty of a summary harassment offense.

