Most New Year’s Eve revelers had long since gone to bed by 4:12 a.m. Saturday.
But at that moment, Matt and Abby Brumley of Houston were busy welcoming their second child, Jude, who was born at Washington Health System Washington Hospital, becoming the system’s first baby delivered in 2022.
“I honestly thought we had a few more days. I wasn’t having contractions or anything,” said Abby. “It was a really cool surprise.”
Jude, who was due on Jan. 2, was born following an unscheduled Cesarean section on New Year’s Day. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 18 1/2-inches long.
Matt said he and Abby stayed up to watch the ball drop at Times Square at midnight.
“Ten minutes after the ball dropped, her water broke. We went to the hospital, and it was a quick series of events,” Matt said.
Jude went home with his parents on Monday, where he joined his 18-month-old big brother, James.
“It was a great experience, all the way around, at the hospital,” said Abby, where the family was presented with a diaper-shaped cake. “It’s pretty special to say we have a little guy born on 1-1. It was neat.”