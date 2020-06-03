Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will host a household chemical collections event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 at Wild Things Park.
New safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be introduced at the event, which includes a $20 fee, according to a PRC news release.
“By charging a flat fee we’ll be able to reduce the number of interactions occurring between event participants and staff to promote safety during the current COVID-19 outbreak,” said Sarah Alessio Shea, PRC collection events manager. “To streamline the process, we’re asking participants to bring exact change or checks and to stay in their vehicles while the professional contractor staff unloads the vehicles. When preparing to attend this collection, participants must place all household chemical products in their car trunks or truck beds.”
The event will include disposal of aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals and pool chemicals. Oversized loads will be subject to additional charges at the discretion of on-site staff. Participants will also pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury, the release said..
For more information, call 412-488-7452 or visit www.prc.org.