Don’t be surprised if you see large pieces of a log home being trucked around the perhaps appropriately named Lone Pine area today.
The modular components were disassembled earlier this week and they’ll be making their way to Camp Anawanna in southern Washington County.
According to the Boy Scouts of America Laurel Highlands Council, Anawanna encompasses 350 acres in the foothills near Amity.
Jeff Pleta, who has experience in moving structures, and his crew took the log home apart and they’ll also be putting it back together.
Unlike some other buildings, the log home destined for Camp Anawanna is not considered a historic structure. The 30-year-old dwelling is being given to the Scouts by a donor who wants to remain anonymous.
A foundation was prepared at the camp, and a truckload of logs left a staging area near the Lone Pine interchange of Interstate 79 on Wednesday afternoon.
The home on South Main Street was divided “into six large modular sections via crane,” Pleta said.