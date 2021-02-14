Two area residents died in house fires during the weekend.
On Friday, Karen Elizabeth Campbell, 75, of Washington was pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m. A pronouncement was made at following morning 7:31 for Daniel Ray Lemley, 54, of Waynesburg.
City of Washington firefighters were called to a fire at a Central Avenue home at about 9:30 p.m. Campbell was found in her bedroom.
Fire departments from North Strabane, South Strabane and Canton townships assisted the Washington fighters. Ambulance and Chair Service was at the scene. The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating.
The Waynesburg fire was at 93 South West Street in Waynesburg, according to Greene County Coroner Gene Rush, and an investigation is in progress. No further information was available.