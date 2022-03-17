A Carroll Township man was killed early Thursday morning when his home caught fire.
According to a report from the office of Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco, John Yevcinez, 93, was declared dead just before 7 a.m.
Valley Inn Fire Department Chief John Curcio said his department was called to 77 Van Voorhis Lane about 5:15 a.m.
Curcio said they arrived to find the home partially engulfed in flames. Firefighters pulled Yevcinez out of the house and placed him in the care of Tri-Community EMS.
According to the coroner, Yevcinez was declared dead at the scene. The specific cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
Curcio said he cleared the scene and handed the investigation over to state police about 9:30 a.m.
Curcio referred additional questions to state police.
The state police fire marshal unit did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Carroll Township, Bentleyville, Monongahela and New Eagle fire departments also responded. Carroll Township police and state police continue to investigate.