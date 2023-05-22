A house outside Burgettstown was damaged after a vehicle slammed into it about 2 p.m. Friday, according to police.
The driver, a man in his early 60s, had what is believed to have been a medical emergency before the accident, said Bernie Larue, chief of the Smith Township Police Department.
The driver’s car went off the road and slammed into the structure at 152 Francis Mine State Road. According to Larue, the car damaged the dwelling’s foundation but didn’t go too deeply into the house.
No one inside the house was injured. The driver was taken to Weirton Medical Center in West Virginia, Larue said.
