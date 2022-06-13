Hot weather and severe storms are expected to impact Southwestern Pennsylvania starting late Monday night or Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh on Monday issued a hazardous weather outlook, which includes a risk for strong to severe storms that could include damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours, and tornadoes sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 4 to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Portions of western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and northern West Virginia fall within the area of risk.
The warning also includes a heat advisory that runs from Tuesday through Sunday, when hot and humid weather is expected for much of the work week.
The record high temperature for June 15 – 96 degrees, set in 1994 – will be challenged, with the temperature expected to reach 95 degrees, said NWS meteorologist Jason Frazier.
"As far as how to treat the next couple days, if you have loose items outside, you want to go ahead and bring those inside or get them tethered down," said Frazier. "And then, have plans in place in case you lose power. Make sure you have resources to get water and whatever you need on hand for the heat wave that will be coming after the storm complex moves through Tuesday and rising temperatures move in."
Frazier said winds could reach in excess of 60 miles per hour, but noted on Monday afternoon that the NWS was continuing to monitor a cluster of fast-moving storms in the Midwest and the models, and were still trying to determine what the storm system will look like as it approaches the region Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are predicted to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Frazier recommended limiting outdoor exposure, and that those who must be outdoors stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks, and seek shade.
He advised residents to remain alert about weather conditions.
In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a report indicating that the vast majority of Pennsylvania, including Southwestern Pennsylvania, is projected to experience hotter-than-normal temperatures between June and August, while there is a possibility the region also receives precipitation that exceeds typical levels.