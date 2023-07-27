Southwestern Pennsylvania will see temperatures in the 90s and high levels of humidity that will make it feel even hotter.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh says the mercury could reach the mid-90s on Friday, with temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees Thursday.
“One of the main stories late this week will be high levels of heat and humidity. Heat index values of between 100 and 105 will be possible over a large portion of our forecast area on Friday,” NWS Pittsburgh said.
In a hazardous weather outlook posted Wednesday, the agency said it could issue a heat advisory for Friday within the next 24 hours.
That sweltering heat can not only make people uncomfortable, but it can also be dangerous for outdoor workers like construction workers, garbage collectors, and farm workers, who can’t seek refuge from the heat.
“(Friday’s) going to be a brutal day,” said John Fisher, paving superintendent for Alex E. Paris Contracting.
Fisher and his crew were laying asphalt late Wednesday morning in the city of Washington, and the asphalt temperature had “cooled” to 150 degrees – the hot mix had clocked in at 285 degrees fresh off the truck.
Fisher said he has grown accustomed to the heat in 22 years in the business, but he still values the breaks he can squeeze in during the day.
He said the crew planned to start work early Friday, in an effort to beat the heat.
“(Tuesday), we went through four cases of water, and all the guys have their own drinks, too,” he said. “We try to stay hydrated and hit the shade as much as possible when we can.”
According to NWS, heat is the leading weather-related cause of death in the United States.
“It’s especially dangerous for children and older adults, those working outdoors, and urban areas where heat can build up due to asphalt and concrete and nighttime cooling is minimal,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said on Tuesday.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there have been 436 work-related deaths in the U.S. caused by extreme heat since 2011.
Padfield emphasized that it is never safe to leave people or pets inside cars, even if windows are cracked open, and he advised keeping cars locked even when parked in a driveway to keep children from unknowingly climbing inside.
Temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels, leading to dozens of avoidable deaths each year, he said.
NWS Pittsburgh meteorologist Lee Hendricks advised residents to complete outdoor activities in the morning hours, “before the sun is high in the sky,” and to wear light colors and a hat.
With the heat and high humidity, Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen is encouraging people to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.
“We ask all Pennsylvanians to be a good neighbor and check on people who may have limited mobility or may not have a way to escape the heat. Remember to wear appropriate clothing, stay hydrated, exercise safely, and look out for children, older adults and pets,” said Bogen.
Prolonged exposure to extreme heat could lead to heat cramps, dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea or vomiting.
Symptoms of heat stroke include a high body temperature (above 103°F); red, hot and dry skin, but no sweating; a rapid pulse; throbbing headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion, and unconsciousness.
“Older adults are at higher risk for heat-related illness or worse. They also may not have access to fans, air conditioners, or may have limited mobility to escape extreme heat. So it’s important that all of us check on our older family members, neighbors, and friends to make sure they stay cool and hydrated,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich.
He advised seniors to check with their Area Agency on Aging to see what support may be available to help them avoid the heat.
Seniors can also check with their local municipality to find out if there are libraries, churches or other facilities that may be offering opportunities to keep cool, he said.
The blistering heat comes amid a national heat wave, as the heat has smashed records in the Southwest spreads into parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration records, 1988 holds the record for the most 90-degree days in Pittsburgh history. There were 38 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees that year.
