The Easter Bunny hopped on over to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington Friday to visit with children of all ages. Museum visitors were given the opportunity to take a trolley ride for socially distant photo opportunities as well as enjoy the large spring toy train display.
The Spring Fling with the East Bunny event is sold out for Easter weekend, but the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays in April and May. Masks are required to be worn by visitors over 2 years old, social distancing will be practiced and enhanced cleaning procedures will be in place.
Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance online at www.patrolley.org. Advance ticket purchase guarantees your visit, as the museum will be limiting ticketing sales to comply with social distancing and occupancy rates.
For more information, call 724-228-9256 or visit www.patrolley.org.