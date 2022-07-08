A Hopewell Township man is in jail on charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a juvenile.
McDonald police charged Briar James Chase, 24, with felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, child pornography, corruption of minors, and two misdemeanors of indecent assault.
According to the criminal complaint, multiple incidents occurred between 2019 and February 2021 at a home in Independence Township. When the alleged assaults started, Chase was 21 while the juvenile was 14, court documents state.
Police discovered multiple explicit pictures of the juvenile on Chase’s phone, as well as text messages between him and his girlfriend. Police described the messages as “multiple, in-depth conversations” in discussing the incidents.
Chase was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge John Bruner, who set bond at $250,000. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. July 25.