news 1
Buy Now

Hopewell Township will hold a fall cleanup only for residents from Sept. 17 through Oct. 1 for household items and trash. Materials can be placed in the container at the township municipal building, 20 Parkview Road, Avella. No building materials, tires, refrigerators, petroleum products, computers, batteries or electronics will be accepted. A complete list of unacceptable items can be found on the township website, www.hopewelltonwshippa.com. The area is under surveillance.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription