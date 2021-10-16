A weekend of rebranding activities and events at the new Hollywood Casino at The Meadows began Friday morning when casino staff shot glitter into the air and the brand-new Hollywood sign was revealed to the tunes of a steel drum and trumpet duo.
Before the sign was unveiled, casino vice president and general manager Tony Frabbiele thanked the Washington County commissioners, who were in attendance, and other community members for making the rebrand possible.
A breakfast inside the new casino followed, and activities, like corgi and harness races and Hollywood table games, were on the schedule for Friday and Saturday.
The celebrations concluded with a fireworks display Saturday evening.