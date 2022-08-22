The sun shone in a cloudless sky, glistening on the waters of Peters Lake, where about 80 children in grades K-5 and their families competed Saturday in the 17th annual Fishing Derby, sponsored by Peters Township Parks and Recreation and the McMurray Rotary.
“This is our biggest (turnout) since COVID,” said Greg Incardona, president of the rotary club. “We’ve been helping with this for 17 years. We just like to stay active in the community. We like seeing families involved. It’s just important to do stuff together.”
Families fished the morning away along the healthy, well-stocked lake. Chairs and coolers filled with snacks dotted the serene landscape, and the faint sound of music and conversation permeated the air.
“This is our fourth or fifth derby,” said Joe Villani, of Peters, who helped his children Teige, Teagan, Tenley and Tillie cast their poles.
“This is where we stand every year,” added Shannon Villani with a smile. “We’re lucky if we catch one fish.”
When Tenley, 5, excitedly reeled in a fish – with the help of her father and siblings – the Villanis cheered and posed for photos with the catch. They weren’t the only family to high-five and celebrate when a fish took the bait.
Violet Rocco, 7, of Peters, cast her fishing pole from a cozy spot along the water, a few yards from her siblings Samuel and Vincent and their father, Derek Rocco. When a fish bit, she darted over large tree roots and announced happily she had caught a fish.
“It felt good,” Violet Rocco said, adding the slippery fish to her water-filled bucket.
While some families fished along the bank, the McLain family claimed a spot on one of Peters Lake’s docks.
Brent McLain said he tries to fish as often as possible with his sons.
“With (our oldest), it’s a common interest. We’re still working on the little one,” McLain said.
The little one, Sawyer, 6, paced the dock and accepted his father’s assistance casting his line. Greyson McLain, 8, stood patiently, waiting for the fish to bite, while their mother Danielle watched from a shaded chair with the family’s newest addition, nine-month-old Hayden, while her husband and sons reeled in the fishes.
On the other side of the lake, the Kirker family, too, cast lines and hoped for the best. After her father Bob Kirker untangled her line, Ava, 5, sporting purple rain boots, stared at the water, waiting for another bite.
“We haven’t (fished) in a while,” said Alison Kirker, watching daughter Ava and son Preston, 7, stand at the water’s edge. “It’s like the perfect excuse to get us back here.”
Derby contestants spent two hours fishing. At ten minutes to noon, police sirens wailed, alerting children the contest was nearly over. Kids and parents lugged blue buckets to the weigh-in station, where rotary members measured and recorded catches before the fish were released.
Every contestant took home a prize – basketballs, sidewalk chalk, Nerf and other toys – but trophies were awarded to the winners in four categories.
Kennedy Caputo, of Peters, took home a golden fish trophy for the smallest catch. Her fish measured 3 5/16 inches.
The largest fish award went to Christopher DelBianco, of South Park, who reeled in a 14 1/2-inch fish.
Jordan Kania, 6, won a trophy for the day’s largest haul; he caught 14 fish.
And moments after the starting bell rang at 10 a.m., Duncan Farrand reeled in a fish, winning a trophy for the day’s first catch.
Near the end of the derby, Greg McVicker and his daughter Avielle, 5, sat side-by-side, hoping to see their bauble bounce on the water, announcing the arrival of a potential catch.
“This is her first time doing the derby,” Greg McVicker said. “It’s a perfect day for this.”
