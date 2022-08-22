The sun shone in a cloudless sky, glistening on the waters of Peters Lake, where about 80 children in grades K-5 and their families competed Saturday in the 17th annual Fishing Derby, sponsored by Peters Township Parks and Recreation and the McMurray Rotary.

“This is our biggest (turnout) since COVID,” said Greg Incardona, president of the rotary club. “We’ve been helping with this for 17 years. We just like to stay active in the community. We like seeing families involved. It’s just important to do stuff together.”

