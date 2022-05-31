The sound of military Taps hung on the air Monday morning as American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts held ceremonies throughout Washington and Greene counties in honor of the fallen.
“Western PA has a rich and proud military heritage,” said Dennis Bailey, a member of Post 175’s Honor Guard, before a crowd gathered around the Civil War monument in Washington Cemetery. “(Memorial Day) has always been a time to honor and remember fallen heroes. It is our duty, it is our responsibility, never to forget these brave men and women of the U.S. military.”
Bailey said Memorial Day dates back to the Civil War. Services like those held around southwestern Pennsylvania pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend America’s freedoms, he said.
Following Bailey’s remarks, May Brock, 95, of Washington, laid a wreath at the monument’s base.
“People should come to honor veterans. It’s a shame that they forget ... our sons and daughters we lost,” said Brock, a Gold Star Mother whose son, Glenn Smith, was killed during the Korean War. Smith was 19.
From the cemetery, Post 175 and a small crowd caravanned to the Washington County Courthouse, where post commander Ken Randolph presided over a solemn wreath-laying by members of the legion and of VFW Post 972. A second gun salute rang through downtown’s empty streets.
“As a final sign of respect,” Randolph said, “we would like to honor all veterans of all wars.”
The Slovan VFW honored veterans of all wars Monday, leading Memorial Day ceremonies at several sites beginning with a service at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. The morning ended at the Burgettstown American Legion, where folks gathered across the street from the decorated legion to watch a wreath laying, a gun salute and listen to a live rendition of military Taps by VFW junior vice president William Gavazzi.
“I come from a veterans family,” Sue Bender, of Burgettstown, said with pride. “My husband, two sons and grandson. We went to every (ceremony) this year.”
Bender’s husband passed 11 years ago; she was joined at Memorial Day services by her partner, Ronald Maltony, and his brother Robert, a 92-year-old Korean Army veteran.
“These services honor all the people that didn’t make it. I wish they were here,” Robert Maltony, a member of the Burgettstown American Legion, said. His granddaughter, Alycia Maltony, and her father also attended all ceremonies hosted by the Slovan VFW.
“I’m in the auxiliary because of him,” Alycia Maltony said, pointing to her grandpa.
Alycia said the crowds gathered Monday were some of the largest she has seen in the past five years.
“We were talking to people. People mentioned because of the pandemic and because of the current atmosphere, they were inspired to get out and show appreciation.”