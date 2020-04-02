Police arrested a murder suspect from South Carolina after he led police on a high-speed chase Thursday.
Canonsburg police Chief Alex Coghill said his department received a tip from state troopers in South Carolina that Tony Merritt, 39, who was wanted for a shooting in Greenville, S.C., might be in the area.
According to a post on the Greenville County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, Merritt was wanted for the March 21 murder of Twana McDaniel.
Coghill said Merritt was believed to have stolen a car in Spartanburg, S.C., at gunpoint.
“I sent officers out looking for South Carolina plates,” Coghill said.
Canonsburg police found the vehicle parked at an apartment complex on North Jefferson Avenue. While officers were getting a warrant, Merritt and a woman got into the car.
Merritt rammed a police vehicle and led police through east Canonsburg and onto Interstate 79 northbound. Merritt reached speeds of nearly 90 mph. Merritt got onto Interstate 376, where police laid out a spike strip in an effort to stop the vehicle, according to state police.
Merritt took the exit onto Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh, where he and the woman were taken into custody without incident.
Coghill said police are investigating the person with whom Merritt was staying, and whether he or she knew he was wanted for homicide.