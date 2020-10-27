PITTSBURGH – Two homeless residents of Pittsburgh have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh in connection with a string of robberies, including three in the Mon Valley, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Monday.
The four-count Indictment named Elijah Sayon and Rexford Wright, both 23.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 3, Sayon and Wright robbed a Sunoco gas station on Donner Avenue in Monessen and a Marathon gas station on Route 51 in North Belle Vernon. On Aug. 4, the two are accused of robbing a GetGo on Steubenville Pike in Kennedy Township and a 7-Eleven on Dry Run Road in Monongahela. All four robberies were at gunpoint.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Allegheny County Police Department, Monessen Police Department and Monongahela City Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the indictment.