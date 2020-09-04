A homeless man in Waynesburg is in jail after kicking police officers while they tried to arrest him on a warrant.
Borough police said that just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, they found Aaron Michael Redman, 23, at a residence on West Greene Street. When police searched Redman, they found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that as they were switching handcuffs on Redman, he began to spin around and pull away. Because he fought them, police had to try to carry Redman to the car, the complaint said. During the scuffle, Redman allegedly kicked two officers in their chests, leg and arm, causing lacerations and minor injuries.
Redman was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon by District Judge David Balint and jailed on $20,000 bond.