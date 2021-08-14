Recorder of Deeds Debbie Bardella is alerting the public that a home warranty notice that may have been mailed to some property owners in Washington County has no affiliation with her county office.
A homeowner in Coal Center recently received the postcard from Home Warranty Direct about renewing the property’s warranty, but on the other side of the card shows bold print with the words “County Deed Records” at the top.
The property owner brought it to Bardella’s office recently asking if the county Recorder of Deeds had sent it or was partnered with the home warranty company.
“What does this have to do with your office?” the homeowner asked a member of Bardella’s staff.
“They were concerned,” Bardella said. “We have no affiliation.”
The postcard includes the expiration and renewal dates for the home warranty, along with the coverage area, but it also shows the bank lender that is the lienholder on the property. The writing at the bottom also explains the terms of the home warranty. It’s not known how many property owners in Washington County have received the notice.
A receptionist who answered a phone call to the toll-free number listed on the card said the company is Home Warranty Direct and works with lenders across the country to get information about a property. The receptionist said she did not know how the company’s marketing department framed the mailer. The prepaid postmark on the mailer is from Boca Raton, Fla.
But Bardella is concerned because it appears to be somewhat affiliated with her county row office. Bardella doesn’t think it appears to be a scam, but she wanted to notify the public that it is not an official document that is mailed from her office.
“The way that’s being presented to the public, it makes it look like we’re endorsing something, and we’re not,” Bardella said.