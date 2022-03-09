The Allegheny Bar Association is teaming up with the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh to offer an online discussion on the judicial system in Nazi Germany at noon March 28.
“Law, Justice, and the Holocaust: How the Courts Failed Germany” will examine the pressures facing judges, prosecutors, defenders and the police. Histories of the era have shown that over the 12 years of Nazi rule, most judges not only upheld the law, but also interpreted it in broad and far-reaching ways that facilitated, rather than hindered, the Nazis’ ability to carry out their agenda.
It is free, but registration is required. For information go online to hcofpgh.org/events.