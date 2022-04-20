The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) announced fines against four casino operators, including the company that runs Hollywood Casino at the Meadows.
Washington Trotting Association will face a $40,000 fine for overserving alcohol at the North Strabane Township casino, according to a press release from the PGCB.
The fine stems from two incidents. In one case, a customer was served 17 draft beers over the course of 12 hours, 44 minutes, which led to the customer falling and injuring themself, the board said in the release.
The second incident involved a customer who was served five mixed drinks, three shots and a beer in a three-and-a-half hour period, leading to the individual assaulting two other customers and two security guards, the PGCB release stated.
The PGCB said the Meadows is obligated to prevent visibly intoxicated guests from entering or remaining on the gambling floor.