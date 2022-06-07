The fun never stops at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, which announced this week the addition of Barstool Sportsbook to the casino’s entertainment offerings.
The Barstool Sportsbook area inside Hollywood Casino is “the newest best-in-class entertainment destination in the region,” according to a news release. Barstool Sportsbook boasts a restaurant and several bars, slot machines and low-limit table game pits. Along with cushy armchairs and plenty of hangout spaces, the venue offers visitors 45 large TVs, and sporting event spectators will enjoy watching games on the area’s 48-foot-wide video wall.
Barstool Sportsbooks is a $7 million investment in Washington County entertainment. This addition to the casino culminates three years of refurbishments, including upgrades to the H Lounge and The Eatery, mychoice center and the casino floor.
A ribbon cutting ceremony with community leaders and sports personalities is slated for Thursday, June 9, after customary regulatory approvals are finalized.
The Barstool Sportsbook area is open with limited options, and officially opens to the public at 7 p.m. Thursday, following the ceremony.