Hollywood Casino at The Meadows bets sports fans and casual casino-goers will enjoy themselves inside the new Barstool Sportsbook area, which opened to much fanfare Thursday evening.

Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency president Jeff Kotula, county Commissioner Diana Irey-Vaughn and casino general manager Tony Frabbiele led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and guests – including former Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps – mingled in the new space, which boasts a number of private hangout spaces, a TV wall that offers a view of the horse track, a bar and restaurant.

