Mental health experts are expecting an increase in mental health issues across the region during the holidays, as families navigate risks and benefits of spending time together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are expecting a wave of mental health problems, like anxiety and depression,” said Dr. Gary Swanson, a psychiatrist with Allegheny Health Network.
Swanson said many Americans are dealing with “a chronic stress issue” because of the length of the pandemic and the many aspects of routine life it has affected.
“Chronic stress can be very difficult because you’re always worried about something,” he said. “People over time start to miss their coworkers, friends and family interactions. You become frustrated with that, and it wears on you over time.”
Swanson said the pandemic has left many with a tricky balancing act of physical health risks and mental health benefits. Many are weighing the option of spending time with family, or staying away to not risk contracting or spreading the virus to those they love most.
“That’s an unfortunate choice for people to have to make,” Swanson said. “We’re going to have to adapt and find other ways to enjoy the holidays and make the most of it. I think you have to find some way to get together with family. To say, I’m not going to see anybody is unhealthy.”
The holiday season can provide a “time of more anxiety, stress and depression” for many, and this year, they may not have access to “typical coping mechanisms,” like holiday parties, travel or large family gatherings, Swanson said.
“Doing those family rituals, whether it’s a Thanksgiving meal or Christmas traditions, when you get out of those routines, you miss them and those people, and it’s stressful,” Swanson said.
Those changes of holiday traditions and routines can be especially problematic for children, according to Dr. Scott Tracy, a counselor in Fayette County and professor at Kutztown University.
“Kids especially need that routine – that by itself just creates a lot of anxiety,” he said. “Anxiety in children often looks like they’re acting out. Parents often misinterpret an anxiety response in children as bad behavior.”
Tracy said if children aren’t able to visit with family or see their friends over the holiday, it could impact their learning too.
“Children are social beings,” he said. “They learn from others. When they’re not able to interact with other children or adults, it impacts their ability to not only learn, but also to have fun.”
Tracy and Swanson also suspect that many who usually experience loneliness over the holidays, may feel even more isolated this year, especially if stores, programs and gatherings are closed or canceled.
“People can feel sad at the holidays, and they feel bad that they feel sad because it’s supposed to be a happy time,” Swanson said. “But I think it’s OK to feel sad, especially if you can’t see your family or celebrate how you normally would. I think it’s OK to be sad and grieve those things.”
Tracy said loneliness is a major source of stress for people around the holidays and this year, the pandemic is “going to make it so much worse.” He said with rising COVID-19 cases and the possibility of further shutdowns, people could be force to be home by themselves more often.
“The worst thing to do when you’re depressed is to isolate yourself, and now we’re in a situation with the pandemic that causes isolation,” he said.
Tracy suggested people seek telehealth services from behavioral health providers. He said many counties have a crisis line available 24 hours a day.
“Talk about your feelings and do everything you can to not overreact,” he said. “Understand – and I’m quoting the Old Testament – that ‘this too shall pass.’”
Changes in weather and financial pressure at this time of year also add to stress levels, Tracy said.
When you add the fact that many people are out of work and underemployed with recent political tension and spiking COVID-19 anxiety, it makes “a really bad mix for people’s behavioral health,” Tracy said.
Still, he said flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases and deaths is the priority in the medical community.
“We’ve got to get control of the disease,” he said.
Tracy suggested people supplement vitamin D and try to spend time in sunlight outside, to help with mental health.
“It’s not pleasant in the winter – it’s not what you want it to be – but that’s an important way to compensate for it,” he said. “Sunlight provides a very important energy source for the brain, so it’s very natural for people to feel down around the holidays.”
Swanson also emphasized the mental health benefits of getting plenty of fresh air and exercise in the winter months.
“People have been taking advantage of the outdoors because it’s certainly a safer place,” he said. “I would argue that you can still do that in the winter, you’ll just have to bundle up. One of the benefits to wearing a facemask, is that it will keep you warm.”
Swanson said people shouldn’t cancel all of their holiday traditions, like baking cookies, decorating their homes, putting up a Christmas tree, or other “low risk” social activities like “going to church on Christmas Eve.”
“Those types of things I think ground us and keep us connected with our roots and our families,” he said. “I do think things will change, and maybe looking forward to next year’s holidays will help us get through this year.”
Tracy too suggested making plans for “healthy, fun activities” throughout the season, like walks, movie nights, crafts and chances to try new things and hobbies.
“When you have a crisis like this there’s always opportunity for growth,” he said. “Ten years from now, we’re all going to have very incredible stories to tell about our time in history when the world was challenged and everything was shut down. Keeping a journal or scrapbook is a way for us to record and make sense of what we’re going through.”
Another way to strengthen one’s mental health during this season, Swanson said, is to volunteer in a safe, socially distanced way.
“People feel good when they’re helping people out, like volunteering, donating to a charity, or going to a shelter to hand out food,” he said. “There are so many people in the world who need love and nurturing at this time of year, and reaching out to them helps us feel better.”