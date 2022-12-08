Culinary students were as busy as Santa’s elves Wednesday morning, chopping veggies, shining chafing dishes and putting the finishing touches on the Greene County Career & Technology Center’s annual Christmas dinner.

The dinner, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday in the center’s dining hall, will be the first holiday meal offered to the community since 2019. GCCTC put the beloved tradition on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, followed by a drive-thru dinner last Christmas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In