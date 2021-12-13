With blue skies and mild temperatures Sunday, holiday cheer was in the air at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows during the inaugural Winter Wonderland event.
Severe storms a day earlier tried to dampen the Christmas spirit as festivities at the casino in North Strabane were canceled Saturday, but crowds returned Sunday to find food trucks, a horse-drawn carriage, vendors, a synthetic skating rink and, of course, Santa Claus.
Kedra and Donnie Morris of Canonsburg were looking for something fun to do with their 3-year-old daughter, Emerson, and dog, Winnie, so the outdoor atmosphere with activities next to the horse track made it a perfect attraction less than two weeks before Christmas. Kedra took Emerson for one of the carriage rides around the track while a long line of people waited for their turn.
“This is nice because we’re trying to do everything we can outside. It’s a perfect day. That carriage ride made her day,” Kedra Morris said of her daughter.
A few feet away, Palmer Bailey, 9, of Waynesburg, skated on the synthetic rink and took a couple spills, but popped back up to continue making laps.
“It kinda feels the same,” Palmer said of the faux ice surface.
His mother, Chris Bailey, watched from a nearby bench and noted the fun atmosphere with children skating even as temperatures hovered in the mid-40s.
“This is awesome,” Chris Bailey said. “I told (Palmer) we should put one of these in our backyard. This is a blast because it’s all weather.”
The weekend event, which kicked off Friday with a tree lighting, was co-sponsored by the Observer-Reporter and Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Jessica Tennant, the event manager for the Observer-Reporter, was happy to see the joyful crowd and nice weather after Saturday’s windy washout.
“Friday night was incredible. Wonderful crowd,” Tennant said. “This weather (Sunday) is just perfect.”
That was the sentiment of Sally Groves of Washington as she coxed and encouraged her two daughters to get their photograph taken with Santa Claus. Groves noted that there was fun and activities for all ages.
“Great day for weather,” Groves said. “Perfect for adults and kids.”