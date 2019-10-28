A Holbrook woman died Monday morning following a two-vehicle accident in Morris Township, Washington County.
According to the Washington County coroner's office, Tammy Lynn Householder, 35, lost control of her vehicle about 6 a.m. in the 5700 block of Route 18 and crossed from the southbound lane into the northbound lane, and was struck by another vehicle.
The coroner's office said she was not wearing her seat belt.
Householder was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m.
Morris Township and South Franklin Township Fire Departments assisted at the scene.
State police are investigating the accident.