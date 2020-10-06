A Holbrook man was killed Tuesday afternoon in an accident involving a side-by-side utility vehicle.
James Pettit, 73, was pronounced dead at 12:13 p.m., according to a news release from Greene County Coroner Gene Rush’s office.
The incident occurred on a farm on Jacobs Run Road in Center Township when the vehicle Pettit was operating traveled down a hill and began to roll, the release said.
Pettit was ejected from the vehicle and killed, Rush said.
There were no other people in the vehicle, the release said.
Pettit’s cause of death is still under investigation, Rush said.