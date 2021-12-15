A student who made a “hit list” that was found at Canon-McMillan High School on Tuesday was identified and police were notified about the list of names.
Canon-McMillan School District sent an email to parents Tuesday afternoon making them aware that police had been contacted and “appropriate disciplinary actions taken.”
“We commend the actions of students today at the high school; they saw something and promptly reported it to an adult,” the email said.
The district said school counselors are always available to talk to any student who may need to speak to someone.
Additional details were not available Tuesday night.