Washington County History & Landmarks Foundation is sponsoring a behind-the-scenes tour of county landmark restoration projects Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Included are the Beck-Ringland Tavern in Scenery Hill, at 2206 East National Pike, and the National Road Hotel and other buildings in Beallsville, concluding with a gathering and light refreshments at the c. 1815 Welsh house, on the Emery spur in Richeyville.
The event is free to WCH&LF members; $15 for registered guests, payable at the door. Reservations are due by Thursday, by contacting Sandy at 724-413-9921 or s_mann41@hotmail.com.