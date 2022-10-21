The Senator John Heinz History Center will host “The Intersection of Race and Disability,” a presentation and panel discussion with the Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium (WPDHAC) Nov. 2 starting at 2 p.m.
In January, the Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium launched the Intersection of Race Disability Project, which shares the stories of five Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) Western Pennsylvanians, whose lives are affected by issues facing their communities.
During this free hybrid program, project scholar Alonna Carter-Donaldson will deliver an overview of the project, followed by a panel discussion. It will explore the intersection of race and disability and the need for attaining human and civil rights, moderated by Melva Fair, CEO of Community Living and Support Services.
The program will be in the museum’s fifth-floor Mueller Center. The hybrid program is free to attend in person or virtually. Virtual attendees will receive information about how to join via email. Registration is required in advance at heinzhistorycenter.org.
