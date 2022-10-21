The Senator John Heinz History Center will host “The Intersection of Race and Disability,” a presentation and panel discussion with the Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium (WPDHAC) Nov. 2 starting at 2 p.m.

In January, the Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium launched the Intersection of Race Disability Project, which shares the stories of five Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) Western Pennsylvanians, whose lives are affected by issues facing their communities.

