The Senator John Heinz History Center will kick off Italian Heritage Month with its sixth-annual Italian Heritage Day Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Italian Heritage Day will feature an Italian American Bazaar in the History Center’s fifth-floor Mueller Center featuring live entertainment, local heritage groups, and Italian food prepared by Common Plea Catering.
In addition, visitors can learn about Italian American history and culture by participating in family-friendly activities, such as learning how to play bocce, learning about the immigrant experience through stories and objects and touring the Italian American display with a museum docent.
Live entertainment will be provided by Edwardo the Accordionist, the Pittsburgh Mandolin Orchestra and the San Rocco Festa Ballabe Band.
As part of the event, all children ages 17 and under will receive free admission to the History Center on that day. Regular admission rates apply for adults ages 18 and older.
Italian Heritage Day is presented by the History Center’s Italian American Program, which is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 1990, the Italian American collection is one of the largest in the country and home to artifacts, archival materials, and oral histories that document the pivotal role Italian Americans play in shaping the region.
Italian Heritage Day is made possible through proceeds collected from the History Center’s annual Bocce Tournament and Festival.
For information go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org.