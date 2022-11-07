With Election Day approaching, the Senator John Heinz History Center is partnering with 15 museums, libraries and cultural organizations across the region to activate the connection between history and civics education.
The Donora Historical Society and Smog Museum, the Duncan & Miller Glass Museum in Washington, and the Fayette County Cultural Trust are among the participants. As part of the pilot project, History Center curators and educators worked with affiliate program sites to develop exhibits that inspire visitors to build empathy and take actions that further civic engagement.
Each site identified a relevant story from its community’s history and developed a small exhibit that demonstrates how civic action brought about positive change.
The History Center is also working with organizations to develop virtual exhibits on the Google Arts and Culture platform. The online exhibits will launch in 2023.
Exhibit summaries can be viewed at visithei.nz/CivicEmpathy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.