Shooting Synagogue

A photo of Tree of Life Synagogue victim Jerry P. Rabinowitz is surrounded by flowers, a block from the temple, after the 2018 attack in Squirrel Hill.

The Senator John Heinz History Center’s Rauh Jewish History Program and Archives has launched a website to share archival materials collected following the antisemitic attack against three congregations at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018.

The October 27 Archive website, october27archive.org, documents the outpouring of support for the Jewish community from people in Western Pennsylvania and around the world.

