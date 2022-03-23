As part of its multiyear initiative, the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office invites the public to submit historical sites for consideration on the Historic Preservation List.
Since launching its baseline survey project in 2020, the PA SHPO, a bureau of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, has added more than 7,500 properties to the state’s Historic Preservation List.
By the end of 2024, nearly 19,500 additional historic and archeological resources across 35 counties are expected to be added to the list.
Roughly 16,000 years of state history is documented through the preservation list, which explores Pennsylvania’s development, enriches local culture and assists communities with future planning.
The preservation office wants to expand the list’s reach to include underrepresented areas, spaces and time periods.
Next month, the organization will begin surveying properties for inclusion on the list. Baseline surveys will be conducted through early 2023 at locations identified as historically significant, including African-American churches and cemeteries, fraternal buildings and industrial resources.
Those who live or work in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties are encouraged to submit historic sites for a baseline survey.
For more information, or to submit an historical area or site of interest for surveying, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PASHPO_baseline_survey or email ra-bhpmail@pa.gov.