A local historian will give a history of the Whiskey Rebellion at a Citizens Library program at 5:30 p.m. July 7, the day before the start of the annual Whiskey Rebellion Festival in Washington.
Brady J. Crytzer, on the faculty staff at Robert Morris University, will give an overview of what led to the rebellion. His newest book, “The Whiskey Rebellion: a Distilled History of an American Crisis,” is due to be published next year.
The 1791-94 rebellion was in protest to a tax on whiskey which was intended to help pay off the Revolutionary War debt. But farmers in this region resisted the tax and protesters used violence and intimidation to prevent federal officials from collecting the tax.
Among his other seven books are “Major Washington’s Pittsburgh and the Mission to Fort LeBoeuf” published in 2011; “Fort Pitt: A Frontier History” (2012), and “War in the Peaceable Kingdom: The Kittanning Raid of 1756” (2016).
His books will be available for sale following the program in the first-floor meeting room.
The program is sponsored by Friends of Citizens Library.
A specialist in the Imperial History of North America, Crytzer is the host of the weekly hit podcast Dispatches: The Podcast of the Journal of the American Revolution.
A leading voice in his field, Crytzer is the host of the cable series Battlefield Pennsylvania on the Pennsylvania Cable Network, and the winner of the Donna J. McKee and Donald S. Kelly Awards for Outstanding Scholarship and Service in History.
His work has been featured in the Journal of the American Revolution, Pennsylvania Heritage, Game News, and Muzzleloader Magazine. His work has been reviewed in Publisher’s Weekly, Booklist, The Journal of Southern History, The Pennsylvania Magazine of History and Biography, and The Journal of Military History.