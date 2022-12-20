At Trinity North Elementary School, there is a special place where students can, quite literally, hang out.
Hiller Hangout, located on the spacious stage in the elementary school cafeteria, is equipped with a variety of games, educational toys, a Nintendo Wii, a dry erase board, and bean bags and cushions.
Hiller Hangout was launched in September as a reward for students for hard work and good behavior, and as a place for students to “chill out” and blow off steam.
The Hiller Hangout rules are simple: Play easy, be kind and share; put game pieces away neatly; and have fun.
“This is somewhere that they can de-escalate, decompress, unwind and have fun,” said Dr. Sam Demian, principal at Trinity North.
Students can earn time to visit Hiller Hangout as a reward for their actions – being a good friend, being helpful – or accomplishments, and teachers also can take their entire class.
The Hiller Hangout is open five days a week, except during lunch, and students usually spend about half an hour there.
On a recent Friday, first-grade teacher Susan Crawford’s students visited the hangout and floated among activities – some played Twister while others drew on the dry erase board, built towers with building blocks, played checkers, Nintendo Wii, and life-sized Connect Four, or relaxed in the bean bag chairs.
Several of the items were donated by teachers and parents.
“The kids love it,” said Crawford. “This is a nice reward. With cooler weather we’re spending a lot of time indoors these days, so it’s a nice little place to come after all of your hard work is done.”
Demian said it’s important for children to have a space to “chill out.”
“There are a lot of challenges for kids today,” said Demian. “They’re living in a different world than we grew up in, and we want to understand how they see the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.