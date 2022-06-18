A celebration of life service for two Hillcrest Christian Academy teachers will take place next week.
South Hills Assembly will hold the service for the late Nancy and Roy Jones at 2 p.m. June 25. The church is located at 2500 Bethel Church Road.
Nancy and Roy were married, and both taught at Hillcrest. Nancy was a pre-K teacher and Roy, a math teacher in the junior and senior high schools. After retiring, they moved to Phoenix, Ariz.
Pastor Bill Royse will preside over the service. Speaking will be several teachers, longtime friends of the couple, and their children and granddaughter.