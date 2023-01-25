Lifelong Washington County native Kevin Hill announced Tuesday that he is running for Washington County prothonotary in the May 16 Republican primary election.
Now residing in Hickory, Hill is a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and California University of Pennsylvania.
Hill spent many years acquiring a wealth of business knowledge and leadership skills as a manager in the insurance industry and was previously a district manager for the Washington County Republican Party, during which time he was a major contributor in growing the party to the significant voter registration lead it now holds.
“I hope to bring the kind of success and leadership that’s needed back to the prothonotary office, restoring the county’s confidence in how this crucial row office is run and to work as a cohesive team with the other elected officials,” Hill said. “The prothonotary office belongs to the citizens of this county; they deserve someone with integrity that is going to actually show up and make the office their top priority.”
Hill plans to lead with core conservative values including fiscal responsibility and respect for the rule of law and work respectfully with the courts.
Hill’s involvement with the community spans beyond his time in the insurance industry and with the Republican Party, as he has also spent decades as a contributor and 10 years as a board member for the Canon-Mac Youth Baseball Association.
“You always leave everything better than you found it, my father taught me that, and I carry that with me through all aspects of my life,” he said. “The youth of this county deserve to have us build up a county government that will be left to them that they can trust, and I am dedicated to working unfailingly hard to make that a reality for them.”
Hill said he looks forward to doing his part to give every citizen of Washington County the good government they deserve.
