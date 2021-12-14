Highlands Hospital is merging with Penn Highlands Healthcare, a health system based in DuBois, Clearfield County.
The board of directors for both entities announced the merger Monday after signing an agreement to integrate Highlands Hospital in Connellsville into the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.
Penn Highlands, one of the fastest-growing health systems in the state, operates seven hospitals, including Mon Valley Hospital, and more than 150 clinics and office locations throughout northwestern, central, and southwestern Pennsylvania.
In a statement, Highlands Hospital Board of Directors President Michael A. Jordan Jr., said, “This is an exciting time for Highlands Hospital and the community. Highlands Hospital has been serving the community for 130 years and, with the support of Penn Highlands, we will continue to provide quality services and care to patients for many years to come.”
It is expected to join Penn Highlands in early 2022, and will be the health system’s eighth hospital.
The health care system and the hospital believe the merger will enable Highlands Hospital to maintain and expand key programs and services, attract and retain skilled physicians, advanced practice providers, and hospital staff, and preserve jobs in Connellsville while providing competitive wages and benefits.
“Penn Highlands continues to grow our footprint into the southern part of the state,” said Robert A. Ordiway, Chairman of Penn Highlands Healthcare Board of Directors. “The affiliation with Highlands Hospital allows us to extend our mission to further provide exceptional care to communities across the commonwealth.”
Added John Andursky, Highlands Hospital president and CEO, “Both organizations share similar missions and values. We look forward with this opportunity to grow Highlands Hospital’s services and continue to provide quality care to our community and patients.”
Highlands Hospital is a general acute care hospital that offers emergent, in-patient, behavioral and ambulatory care. It includes the John P. Murtha Wellness Center and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Children’s Center for Autism to help provide families with state-of-the art educational and behavioral treatment.