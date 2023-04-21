District Judge Michael Manfredi heard an unusual number of traffic cases involving teen drivers on Thursday.
Thankfully for the defendants, these were only mock hearings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
District Judge Michael Manfredi heard an unusual number of traffic cases involving teen drivers on Thursday.
Thankfully for the defendants, these were only mock hearings.
The state Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Network, AAA East Central and State Farm partnered with Manfredi and local law enforcement to conduct the hearings and teach high school students about driving safety.
Students from Bethlehem-Center, Jefferson-Morgan, Trinity and West Greene high schools took part in the mock hearings at the South Strabane Township municipal building. Officers from state police and South Strabane represented the commonwealth in the hearings.
The students were given fake traffic citations and were able to come prepared with their own defense.
“This gives an idea of actual laws that they’ll be experiencing as young drivers,” said Jaci Brice, the community traffic safety project coordinator for PennDOT District 12. “This also gives them the real-life experiences, that if they do have to experience this they have the proper ways to go through it.”
Manfredi heard more than a dozen mock cases that included speeding, running stop signs, parking in a handicapped spot and following another car too closely.
In his mock hearing, Trinity High School student Caleb Dolan was cited for driving without a license. Dolan’s defense was that his brother was injured and needed to be driven to the hospital, and that his parents told him to take the car home. The arresting officer testified that Dolan never mentioned this supposed medical emergency. Dolan apparently took another five months after the non-existent traffic stop to renew his license.
However, Manfredi decided to show some leniency.
“For your honesty ... I’m going to find you not guilty. I’m going to give you a break this time,” Manfredi said.
One student who was “cited” for texting while driving managed to impress Manfredi with his defense that he was using the phone for GPS.
Manfredi pointed out that Pennsylvania law specifically prohibits texting while driving, but it is less clear on other potential uses for cellphones.
“I must find you not guilty because I believe that you created reasonable doubt,” Manfredi said.
However, Manfredi did not always let students off the hook even when they successfully defended themselves. In the distracted driving case, he noted that other states have stricter laws, and you can be fined for holding a cellphone while driving.
“I do believe you created a dangerous or hazardous situation,” Manfredi said.
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.