Two years after his passing, aviation enthusiast John Brodak was honored with a museum created to share his passion. The Brodak Museum in Carmichaels opened its doors June 12, sharing Brodak’s many collectibles, including medals, publications and memorabilia celebrating Charles Lindbergh’s 1927 solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean. The museum also includes a replica of Brodak’s 1950s hobby shop, which he owned and operated with his wife Coral “Buzz” Brodak. The museum’s opening coincided with the annual Brodak Fly-In, which gathers model airplane enthusiasts for friendly competition. The museum is open by appointment only.
