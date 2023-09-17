A Hickory man died Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a truck tractor while working at a new housing development under construction in South Fayette.
Lewis Alling was struck about 1 p.m. while he was loading a flatbed trailer in the 100 block of Stonegate Drive in the township, according to Allegheny County police and the county medical examiner’s office.
Police said the truck tractor was towing the flatbed trailer when it moved backward and hit Alling.
Alling, 59, suffered critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the medical examiner’s office said.
South Fayette police are leading the investigation with the assistance of Allegheny County police. South Fayette police could not be reached for comment Sunday morning about the accident.
