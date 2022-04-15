Hickory Lions Club will hold its annual Spring Fling Social and Dance on Saturday, April 30 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hickory Volunteer Fire Hall, 106 Main St., Hickory.
The band The Eclectics will perform, and there will be dancing and karaoke.
The dance includes free appetizers, along with drinks, door prizes, Chinese auction, 50/50, raffle tickets, and a photo booth. Lions Club brooms and designer bird houses will be available for purchase.
The spring social is the largest fund raiser for the service organization, which is a major donor to Leader Dogs for the Blind and supports other organizations and community events. It has not been held for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets cost $20 per person. For information, call 412-216-0898 or 703-625-8388.