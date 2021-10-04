The 37th annual Hickory Apple Festival was held Saturday and Sunday at the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company’s parking lot and field behind the fire hall along Route 50. The festival was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A pancake breakfast was held each day of the festival, which included vendor booths as well. Food was available in the upper lot, and organizers expected to have more than a hundred crafters selling items in the field below. There was also various entertainment on the two stages, including a pie-eating contest and the band Ruff Creek.
