CHARLEROI – Charleroi Regional police seized heroin, marijuana and cash from a passenger in a traffic stop in the borough Monday.
The evidence also led to the arrest of Alontay Dwane Carter, 19, of 638 Reed Ave., Monessen, court records show.
Police said officers discovered a brick of heroin in Carter’s pocket and two other bundles of the drug, five bags of marijuana and $550 in his possession, charging documents state.
Carter was ordered out of the car about 11:30 a.m. after it was pulled over at 11th Street and McKean Avenue because an officer became suspicious about his movements, the affidavit states.
He was charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent Carter to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.