It’s a Wednesday afternoon, and the Helping House in Cumberland Township, Greene County, is a hub of activity.
Two Waynesburg University student teachers are working on phonics flash cards with Carmichaels Area Elementary Center students, while fourth-grade teacher Jeff Donaldson helps other children complete homework.
Meanwhile, in the kitchen of the recently renovated house, aide Maggie D’Antonio is preparing a fish dinner for the kids.
Stacked on shelves are board games and educational toys that children can play with after they’ve finished their homework and dinner.
“This was called the Homework House when we first started it, but after talking to parents and kids, we changed the name to the Helping House because it’s not just for homework. There’s so much going on here,” said elementary teacher and Helping House supervisor Traci Dobish.
The Helping House is an off-campus, after-school program launched in October to provide a place for Carmichaels Area students to receive homework help and a nutritious dinner, and to socialize with friends.
The house was donated through the Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, and the school district rents the Helping House from the township for $1 a month. The school district provides the educational supplies and dinners.
Dobish said about 15 to 18 children in grades kindergarten through 10 have been coming regularly to the program, which is open five days a week from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
“We have some kids with both parents working, and because of Helping House they aren’t going home to an empty house,” said Dobish. “Others need a safe, quiet place to work.”
The school district has collaborated with Waynesburg University, which provides student teachers to tutor children. Additionally, teachers Roberta Barr and Stephanie Mitchell, along with aide Tammie Dippolito help with the program.
The first floor contains the kitchen, living room and study areas. Upstairs, there is classroom space, a bathroom and shower stocked with hygiene items, and a washing machine and dryer, which students can use to wash their clothes.
“They’re getting homework help, they’re studying for tests, they’re getting to socialize with other kids, and they’re getting a healthy meal. Some of these kids don’t have those resources at home,” said Dobish, who ran the elementary school’s on-site tutoring program before she tackled Helping House. “And they’re having a good time. It’s unbelievable to see a group of kids working on homework and having fun doing it. It’s nice.”
While the Nintendo Wii has been a popular after-study activity, Dobish was surprised at the interest the kids have in board games, particularly Monopoly, which a group enthusiastically asked student teacher Courtney Ross to play with them.
“With COVID, they haven’t been able to play games with other kids,” noted Dobish. “It’s been a challenging time. But they’re loving this, they’re learning to play chess and checkers, and they’re enjoying it.”