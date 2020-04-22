Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services sent a simple message Tuesday – resources for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence continue to be available amid the pandemic.
During an online news conference, Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said Pennsylvanians needing to shelter in place means that many may be trapped with their abusers.
“I want to be clear: If you need help, help is available. You are not alone,” Miller said. “Survivors who live with abusive people always face an increased risk to their safety, and this crisis will only exacerbate their unsafe situation.”
Miller said those in abusive relationships can turn to Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) through its website, or by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
There is also the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR), whose hotline at 1-888-772-7227 can connect people to a local sexual assault crisis center.
James Willshier and Julie Bancroft, spokespeople for PCAR and PCADV, respectively, joined Miller during the press conference.
Bancroft said making a phone call might not be realistic for victims of abusive relationships currently, and that they can make use of the National Domestic Violence Hotline by texting LOVEIS to 22522.
“That may be a more discreet way to reach out for help. We would also recommend that if someone knows that a family member or friend is experiencing violence in their home, and is concerned about their safety throughout this crisis to reach out and to make sure that they’re doing OK. Let them know that they’re not alone,” Bancroft said.